Sir, – As a Yorkshire woman, I suggest our “Tyke” approach to Frank McNally’s pronunciation dilemma (An Irishman’s Diary, April 26th) regarding baked goods often served with jam and cream: “Scones when they’re going, scones when they’re gone”.

In return, we’d welcome his views on an age-old argument: which goes on first, the jam or the cream? – Yours, etc,

HELEN BAKER

Farnham,

Surrey,

England.