School patronage and parental choice

A chara, – Dr Emer Nowlan of Educate Together (September 6th) writes that the “iceberg” nobody pays attention to is the continuing influence of one dominant religious patron.

This is not the case.

The “iceberg” that nobody – especially the Government – pays attention to is that the Government itself continues to fail to provide the required kinds of schools in the appropriate locations, and fails to provide resources so that religious schools can make proper provision for pupils whose parents ask that their children not take part in religion classes.

When the Government fails to act, then any oversubscribed school, whatever the patronage, will have no option but to operate selection systems, giving rise to protests.

Caitríona McBride writes: “If it means splashing a bit of water over their head just for the lark, then of course you are going to do that to make your commute and your life easier” (“Baptism barrier – a reality at the school gates”, September 6th).

Her frustration is understandable, but the disrespect toward an important Christian rite is regrettable.

If her nearest school were an all-boys school, what would she do for her three girls? If her nearest school were a Gaelscoil and she disagreed with the teaching of Irish, what would she do?

If it happened that her nearest school were under Jewish or Islamic or Hindu patronage, what would she do?

The “iceberg” again is Government failure.

If appropriate places were provided, there would be no “baptism barrier”, nor any other, at the school gates.

It seems people find it easier to attack church patrons, but we must go all the way to where the buck really stops. – Yours, etc,

PÁDRAIG McCARTHY,

Sandyford,

Dublin 16.