A chara, – Recent correspondence outlining the merits of one system of school patronage over another has focused on the teaching of religion. The question of who manages and administers the school system in Ireland should have nothing to do with religion. The rights of children and adults to religious freedom are enshrined and protected by our Constitution. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN Ó DÍOMASAIGH,

Dunsany,

Co Meath.