Scepticism on climate change

Sir, – Martin Cregg-Guinan (April 12th) states “a significant number of scientists are questioning how much effect humans have on the climate”.

The recent survey of climate scientists (2016) finds a 97 per cent consensus that humans are causing recent global warming. As the number of climate sceptics falls below the usual 5 per cent considered the minimum for statistical significance, their numbers are, by definition, insignificant. – Yours, etc,

CONOR O’ROURKE,

Portmarnock, Co Dublin.