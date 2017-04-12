Scepticism on climate change

Sir, – Allow me to correct an impression climate awareness consultant Gavin Harte (April 11th) tries to leave with your readers. The laws of physics governing infra-red radiation absorption and those that govern how bodies (planes) behave in fluids (the atmosphere) are patently not the same.

As to his use of the derogatory term “clowns” to describe certain colourful characters, it remains a fact that a significant number of scientists are questioning how much effect humans have on the climate, whether that change is good or bad, and whether we can do anything about it.

Being sceptical does not equate to being a clown in my world. – Yours, etc

MARTIN CREGG-GUINAN,

Vancouver, Canada.