Scapegoating the EU

Sir, – In his response to the speech of Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Micheál Martin condemned the “increasingly corrosive scapegoating of Europe” which is occurring in British politics. And yet Fianna Fáil was perfectly content to use Europe as a scapegoat during the fights over water charges. Mr Martin’s party has been exploiting Euroscepticism in Ireland. I believe that it has made us more Eurosceptic, not less. – Yours, etc,

FRANCIS McNAMARA,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.