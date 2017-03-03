Saudi royals and excess baggage

Sir, – The news in the international media that the king of Saudi Arabia has packed a total of 460 tons of luggage for his forthcoming holiday to Asia is a shocking example of excess (“No sign of austerity as Saudi king travels with 1,500 in tow”, March 2nd). What is the point of ordinary people behaving sensibly in terms of their consumption of the world’s resources and energy when one individual can be so wasteful? What incentive is there for me to recycle my milk cartons in the face of this abuse of the world’s resources? And when will we as a nation develop the courage to speak out against this behaviour? – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown,

Co Meath.