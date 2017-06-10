Ryanair seating policy

Sir, – Having ignored Ryanair’s text message advising us to choose their chargeable “select seat” option prior to a recent flight, my husband and I found ourselves allocated middle seats in consecutive rows beside unoccupied window seats. When the doors closed, my husband moved to the vacant seat beside me, leaving a vacancy which allowed another couple who had been allocated seats in separate rows to sit together. This started a chain reaction throughout the cabin – inconvenient for the flight attendants but hilariously diverting for the bored passengers on the late-departing flight. – Yours, etc,

M GILHOOLY,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.