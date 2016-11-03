Rural electrification - stories from the time

Sir, – Further to Rosita Boland’s piece on rural electrification (Weekend, October 29th), I recall, while working in the ESB, a tale whereby a member of the rural electrification installation crew descended from his ladder to attend to a call of nature. He had been under observation by an interested local who took the opportunity to climb the ladder and inspect the connection box on the pole. Unwisely he stuck his finger inside and the resultant shock threw him to the ground. As passersby gathered to see if he was okay he looked up at them and muttered, “Jaysis, the fecking ting bit me”.

– Yours, etc,

JIM CALLAN

Tallaght,

Dublin 24