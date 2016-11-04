Rural electrification in Donegal

Sir, – On reading Rosita Boland’s article on rural electrification (Weekend, October 29th), I recalled being in the company of my grandfather during a visit to his sister in Donegal town. This was within a very few days after the ESB had installed electric power to her humble home.

My grandfather noticed the single socket just above the wainscot in the little room and asked his sister how she felt about this new feature. “Aw” she said “All dem years an’ that ’lectric was in dem walls an’ ah niver knowed.”

-Yours, etc,

JOE McAULEY

Blackrock,

Co Louth.