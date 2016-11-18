Rugby World Cup 2023

Sir, – You report that the Rugby World Cup could be worth €800 million to the economy, both North and South (“Ireland begins charm offensive as credible 2023 World Cup hosts”, November 16th).

Is the figure of €800 million based on the current hotel room-rate inflation, or the expected hyper-inflated rate offered for the duration of the tournament in 2023?

When these figures are being presented to Rugby World Cup Ltd, is there anyone to protect the rugby supporter?

Accommodation in Dublin is already too expensive on feature dates. I shudder to think what the rates will be in 2023.

Or is that just me being cynical? – Yours, etc,

LIAM CLARKE,

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.