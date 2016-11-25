RTÉ’s children’s programmes outsourced

Sir, – RTÉ has discontinued its in-house children’s television unit (“RTÉ to outsource production of programmes for young people”, November 24th). RTÉ Junior is an enormous family resource with its entertaining, educational and cultural content, presented by refreshingly vibrant and skilled presenters. RTÉ Junior is the most constructive, safe, warm and pleasant channel in existence internationally for children today. I sincerely hope that the quality of presenters and programme content will not be compromised by the outsourcing that was announced. – Yours, etc,

ÁINE COYNE,

Moycullen,

Co Galway.

Sir, – RTÉ is at it again, selling off the family silver. First the lands around the RTÉ studios in Donnybrook, and now the jewel in the crown, children’s and young people’s television programmes. As a former RTÉ children’s and young people’s television presenter in the 1980s and 1990s of very successful children’s shows, made in-house by great RTÉ production teams, I am very disappointed and sad to hear the news that RTÉ is outsourcing the making of children’s and young people’s television programmes to independent production companies. Did anyone ask the children or young people what they think? Probably not. Their voices are always the last to be heard. Once again children’s interest are bottom of the pile, and the accountants win out. A very short-sighted decision. – Yours, etc,

MARY FITZGERALD,

Milltown,

Dublin 6.