RTÉ news website and a regulatory gap

Sir, – I note that the Press Council has called for regulation of social media following recent events in Monasterevin. Before casting its net so widely, perhaps the council might look closer to home and address the long-standing anomaly which has allowed the RTÉ news website escape any form of voluntarily regulation. It is the only widely read news website in this country which does not offer its readers any regulatory recourse.

As a former member of the Press Council, I have raised this issue many times within that body. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL BROPHY,

Newtownmountkennedy,

Co Wicklow.