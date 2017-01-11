RTÉ chat shows

Sir, – On the The Late Late Show last Friday, the first item consisted of an interview with participants (including RTÉ employees) in an upcoming RTÉ show, followed by an interview with another RTÉ employee. These were followed by an interview with the presenter of another upcoming RTÉ show, and this in turn was followed by an interview with an actress in yet another RTÉ programme.

Not to be outdone, the following evening the Ray D’Arcy Show featured an interview with participants in further RTÉ programme, followed by a piece featuring another RTÉ personality.

Is public-service broadcasting now defined as RTÉ people interviewing each other ad nauseam? – Yours, etc,

DAVID FitzGERALD,

Goatstown, Dublin 14.