RTÉ and the licence fee

Sir, – Rather than levying a licence on portable computers and other devices, wouldn’t a fairer (and simpler) solution be to ban RTÉ from the internet?

There would then be no possibility of such devices accessing television services funded by licence-payers, and it would also help RTÉ address its financial problems by becoming more focused. – Yours, etc,

R BLACKBURN,

Naul,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – If RTÉ proceeds with 200 redundancies, how will it ever get anyone to interview on The Late Late Show? – Yours, etc,

PHILIP O’CONNOR,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.