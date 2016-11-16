RTÉ and policy on social media

Sir, – Una Mullally states that RTÉ “informed anyone who worked there not to share their opinions of the marriage referendum on their private social media channels” (“I’m not angry at ‘Late Late Show’ over Katie Hopkins – I’m embarrassed”, Opinion & Analysis, November 14th).

This is factually incorrect. RTÉ did not request or advise any inhibition on the private communications of its staff during the referendum campaign. – Yours, etc,

DAVID McKENNA,

Head of Broadcast

Compliance,

RTÉ,

Donnybrook, Dublin 4.