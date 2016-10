Sir, – Today’s Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) figures confirm (News, October 27th) that Ireland’s so-called young people’s radio station RTÉ 2FM is not delivering. It now has now only 9 per cent of national radio listenership and has lost a further 15 per cent of its listeners.

Young Ireland deserves better – the current format is not working. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL McNAMARA

Ballyclough,

Limerick.