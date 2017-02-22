Rory McIlroy’s round with Trump

Sir, – Rory McIlroy’s faux pas would easily be countered if he issued a simple statement that he doesn’t agree with President Donald Trump’s attitudes towards immigration and race, and that a round of golf doesn’t change those opinions. – Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – I’m wondering if Rory had the opportunity to give Donald a lesson on how to get out of a bunker? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN McKENNA,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – After his golf round with President Trump, and his refusal to play in the Olympics, Rory McIlroy’s minders need to tell him that two things are necessary to go down in history as a golfer to be remembered – good golf and good judgment. McIlroy has the former but needs more practice at the latter. – Yours, etc,

TOM O’ROURKE,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – I cannot understand all the fuss about Rory McIlroy’s round of golf with President Trump. I think that by refusing the invitation he would have done more harm than good! Another storm in a teacup. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.