Sir, – Frank McNally’s remarks on the different pronunciations of the letter “R” (An Irishman’s Diary, April 27th) recalls a story passed to me by my parents many years ago concerning a young woman from Cork whose work was being assessed in a London office. She was told her work was excellent but her boss wanted to know why she always rolled her “Rs”.

“I don’t know. Perhaps it’s the high heels,” she ventured. – Yours, etc,

DONAL KENNEDY,

London.