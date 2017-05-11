Rising rents in the capital

Sir, – We should not be remotely surprised at the recent Daft report (News, May 9th) advising on average Dublin rents of almost €1,800 per month.

Investors have departed in their droves due to over-regulation and overtaxation, resulting in poor returns and a very bad deal for renters, with high rents and poor choice.

Renters have the “perfect storm” of difficulties with overzealous central bank regulations stifling serious lending in tandem with every commercial bank looking over their shoulders.

Increased housing supply will help but this takes time; in the meantime, the scenario for renters remains depressingly grim. – Yours, etc,

GEOFF SCARGILL,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.