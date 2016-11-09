Rising rents and housing crisis

Sir, – The recent report from Daft.ie confirms the exponential rise in both house prices and the rental sector (“Rents dwarf Celtic Tiger era with ‘disastrous effect’ on society”, November 8th).

At a time of zero inflation, this can only be viewed as gouging.

The only way to halt this socially destructive gallop is to place a limit on rents and legislate to make it illegal to own more than two properties, countrywide, with an increasing tax scale introduced on the rental income accrued for those in present legal possession of more than that number. That would free up housing and, at least, freeze prices.

This is the only thing that has not been done and everything else has failed, condemning, yet again, younger people to lives of social serfdom. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse, Dublin 24.

Sir, – It just shows how bad things have got when a property website feels compelled to warn us over the social consequences of a rental bubble. Strange times. – Yours, etc,

ANNE BYRNE,

Bray, Co Wicklow.