Sir, – I would like to nominate a nickname for the Ringsend incinerator. “The Sin Bin”. – Yours, etc,

VALERIE FITZPATRICK,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – “The Fire in the Mire”? – Yours, etc,

MATTIE LENNON,

Blessington, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Anyone yet suggested “Box in the Docks”? – Yours, etc,

DES BARRINGTON,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.