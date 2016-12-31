Ridding Ireland of tuberculosis

Sir, – We commend Michael O’Regan for recognising the remarkable vision and energy of Dr Noël Browne in tuberculosis care (“Remembering the politician who rid Ireland of TB”, December 27th). Tuberculosis has not been eradicated, however. A new case of tuberculosis is diagnosed at a rate of nearly one case per day in Ireland, increasingly affecting those marginalised in society.

This, combined with the increasing rates of resistant infection, results in major challenges for treatment and containment. Since the early 1990s “active case” management is the internationally accepted gold standard of tuberculosis control. This has never been implemented in Ireland and would require additional dedicated resources. The aim of Dr Browne in eradicating tuberculosis has yet to be realised. – Yours, etc,

Prof ANTHONY O’REGAN,

Dr CATHERINE FLEMING,

Prof JOE KEANE,

Dr TERRY O’CONNOR,

Irish Thoracic Society

TB Advisory Group,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.