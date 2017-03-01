Rhododendron no match for Kingdom

Sir, – With reference to the letter from Tony O’Shea (February 25th), I am pleased to inform your readers that an “army” has indeed begun the onerous task of seeking to eliminate the rhododendron from Killarney National Park. It is known as An Meitheal, a name synonymous with the tradition of interdependence and mutual support in the Ireland of yesteryear. This Meitheal is composed of volunteers who willingly give of their leisure time to tackle a most virulent invader. Under the expert supervision of National Park personnel, the battle is being waged and the hope of ultimate victory is high. – Yours, etc,

Cllr MICHAEL GLEESON,

Kerry Independent Alliance,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.