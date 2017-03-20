Revisiting the Deis schools

A chara, – As a former, now retired Deis principal, I am pleased that Minister for Education Richard Bruton and his excellent staff in the social inclusion unit of the Department of Education are looking at the whole Deis scheme again.

In the latest tranche of schools that were designated Deis there was huge disappointment in many areas.

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks and has a beak, the chances are it is a duck. Some of the schools that were overlooked this time round would have been automatically included in the original designation back in the mid- noughties. Spending money on “levelling the playing field” for kids from disadvantaged areas, is money well spent.

I hope that when the Minister and his staff look at this again, that the schools with the real problems are catered for.

The rewards for this foresight will be astronomical. – Is mise,

PAT BURKE WALSH,

Gorey, Co Wexford.

(Formerly Principal St Peter Apostle SNS, Neilstown, Dublin)