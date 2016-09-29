Returning emigrants and tax

Sir, – Any plan for returning emigrants to pay only 30 per cent tax would result in an unfair tax regime that would encourage the rest of us to leave unless there are constraints (“Returning emigrants could pay 30 per cent tax under Minister’s plan”, September 27th).

Any such plan should of course require any returned emigrant availing of such a plan to repay to the Revenue the full balance that the rest of us would have had to pay should they leave within a specified time period, say five years.

Given that some emigrants are prone to an emergent “home to vote” syndrome already, the lack of such a proviso that they be required to stay tax-resident for a specified period of time to avail of such a tax break would be a most perverse take on the “No taxation without representation” maxim. This is Ireland, however. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – I read with anger of plans by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor to introduce a 30 per cent tax rate for returning emigrants. I shunned emigration to start my own company in Dublin two years ago at the age of 27. This policy would be a kick in the teeth to all the hard-working business owners and employees who stuck with Ireland through thick and thin, paid extortionate income taxes and now find themselves footing the bill for people who haven’t contributed to rebuilding the country. – Yours, etc,

DANIEL CURRAN,

Dublin 2.

Sir, – It is bizarre in the extreme for a Minister to suggest that a lower income tax rate should be offered to lure back emigrants that departed these shores after progressing through a largely state-funded education system, while those that stayed and contributed to the recovery would continue to pay punitive rates of tax. Does this Minister and her party honestly think that this kind of inequitable treatment would be tolerated? Probably! – Yours, etc,

COLIN VANCE,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – As someone who has worked and paid high taxes in Ireland all of my professional life, I am entirely in favour of a temporary tax break for returning emigrants.

Our country needs to compete better to attract and retain good people, and many families and communities would be heartened and strengthened by the return of their best and brightest.

In purely pragmatic terms, when all the bluster and guff about fairness and sacrifice is said and done, 30 per cent of something is still a lot more than 50 per cent of nothing. – Yours, etc,

JOHN THOMPSON,

Phibsboro, Dublin 7.