Rethinking the Leaving Cert
A chara, – Ed Byrne (September 12) conflates outcomes-based education with meaningful, criterion-based achievement standards.
The Australian federal government adopted achievement standards in 2012 in view of disappointing experiences with outcomes-based education in individual Australian states.
The Department of Education and Science’s Framework for Junior Cycle (2015) makes no reference to outcomes-based education, and Mr Byrne’s assertion that “the proposed new Junior Cycle relies heavily on outcomes-based education” is unwarranted. – Is mise,
Prof JIM GLEESON,
Australian Catholic
University,
Brisbane,
Australia.