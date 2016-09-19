Rethinking the Leaving Cert

A chara, – Ed Byrne (September 12) conflates outcomes-based education with meaningful, criterion-based achievement standards.

The Australian federal government adopted achievement standards in 2012 in view of disappointing experiences with outcomes-based education in individual Australian states.

The Department of Education and Science’s Framework for Junior Cycle (2015) makes no reference to outcomes-based education, and Mr Byrne’s assertion that “the proposed new Junior Cycle relies heavily on outcomes-based education” is unwarranted. – Is mise,

Prof JIM GLEESON,

Australian Catholic

University,

Brisbane,

Australia.