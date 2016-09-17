Rethink needed on motor insurance

Sir, – David Traynor’s very sensible and well-argued proposals for a revamp of Ireland’s motor insurance system will never be implemented because our legal profession is living off the gravy train it provides (September 16th). Our elected Government has shown clearly that it will not move against the legal profession to enhance competition and reduce costs, first by delaying the legal services Bill for years and then entirely emasculating it, despite the troika explicitly insisting that the legal profession had to be opened up to cut costs and make Ireland more competitive.

This parasitic reliance on civil litigation has spread through all areas of Irish life, resulting in the most absurd claims being accepted in the courts. – Yours, etc,

DONAL McGRATH,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – David Traynor suggests a number of simple though significant changes that could and should be implemented in the Irish motor insurance business (and it is a business, not an industry). These changes would greatly improve the benefits to victims of road accidents while significantly reducing insurance costs to the motorist. However, Mr Traynor then illuminates the fatal flaw in his proposal. “Radical action and bold leadership are required here”, he writes, going on to express his hope that “ Government will answer the call”. Just where has he been living these past 20 years? – Yours, etc,

LIAM STENSON,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.