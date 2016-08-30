Research and data protection

Sir, – Like the data protection commissioner, Fred Logue uses a sledgehammer to crack a nut (August 29th).

He worries about potential misuse of detailed personal information, including place and date of birth, telephone numbers, and mother’s maiden name.

But how is this relevant to the current debate on the withdrawal of historic electoral registers, which contain only names and addresses, are at least 50 years out of date, and are defined under legislation to be public records? – Yours, etc,

ROY STANLEY,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – In answer to Fred Logue’s letter, as immediate past president of Accredited Genealogists Ireland, I can confirm three points.

The first is that the vast majority of professional genealogists in Ireland specialise in obtaining information on their clients’ long-dead ancestors; the second is that the minority (including myself) who locate living people, do so on behalf of solicitors and their agents to identify those entitled to a share in an estate involving intestacy; and the third is that I, and all my colleagues, derive our information legally, from public records, which, under the Electoral Acts 1918-2016, include the electoral register. – Yours, etc,

STEVEN C SMYRL,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.