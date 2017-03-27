Sir, – The article “Veteran Cork republican criticises Martin McGuinness”, (March 22nd) describes Donal Varian as a “steadfast member” of Republuican Sinn Féin. Republican Sinn Féin wishes to clarify that Mr Varian was suspended and charged with undermining confidence in the leadership of the organisation. He was subsequently dismissed by the ard chomhairle meeting in July 2013. He chose not to appeal his dismissal. He is no longer a member of Republican Sinn Féin. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN Ó DUBHLÁIN,

National Public

Relations Officer,

Republican Sinn Féin,

Dublin 1.