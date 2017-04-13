Reporting on Rescue 116

Sir, – The Irish Times is to be commended for its recent detailed reporting on the tragedy of Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 in Blacksod, Co Mayo.

Marine correspondent, Lorna Siggins has an obvious knowledge and understanding of the area and its people. Her articles are written with skilfulness and sensitivity. Her reference to Dave Courtney’s book Nine Lives was entirely appropriate (Home News, April 8th). Beautifully written, it details the perils faced daily by those brave coastguards who risk their lives for us. – Yours, etc,

MARY O’DONNELL,

Cahir, Co Tipperary.