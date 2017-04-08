Report on Garda taping of calls

Sir, – So the recording of telephone calls in Garda stations, which started in 1995, went undetected by Garda senior management for many years. What else did they not detect in those years? The inability to learn from failure appears to be dominant characteristic of Garda management, but then when you don’t make mistakes you have nothing to learn. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan, Co Dublin.

Sir, – The Fennelly commission decribes as “extraordinary” the levels of “almost complete ignorance” at the highest levels of the Garda about the taping of telephone calls at stations for almost 20 years. Extraordinary? I find it incredible. – Yours, etc,

P O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.