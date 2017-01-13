Removal of tax credits for rent

Sir, – Can any reader explain why, with private rents soaring, the limited tax credits available for tenants will end this year?

Tax relief for rents paid to private landlords was introduced in 2010 and could only be claimed if you were renting on December 7th, 2010.

Since the rent tax credits were introduced, rents have significantly increased while the tax credits have been reduced.

We regularly read of tenants who could not pay their increased rent and ended up living in a hotel or homeless.

The rent tax credit should be retained and increased. The costs of this may be less than paying for families to live in hotels. It makes no sense to remove this limited rent tax support from working people. – Yours, etc,

ENID O’DOWD

Ranelagh, Dublin 6.