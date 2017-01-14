Remembering TK Whitaker

Sir, – As diplomatic correspondent of this newspaper, I travelled with the then-taoiseach, Jack Lynch. on his tour of European capitals seeking entry to the Common Market. TK Whitaker, as secretary of the Department for Finance, was usually a member of the delegation.

Over drinks in the embassy in Rome after a round of talks with the Italian government, the minister for finance, Charles J Haughey , was demonstrating with a series of the old Irish pound notes that the higher the denomination the more one saw of Lady Lavery’s décolletage.

He had reached the £20 note when TK interjected: “But Minister, you haven’t seen what I have seen. I’ve seen the £50,000 note.” – Yours, etc,

