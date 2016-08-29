Remembering Peter Barry

Sir, – At a time when much ill-informed and ignorant comment on the worth of “establishment” politicians is rife, it is opportune to reflect on the huge contribution of the late Peter Barry to Irish public life.

It is arguable that were it not for his central involvement with then taoiseach Dr Garret FitzGerald in the negotiation of the Anglo-Irish Agreement of 1985, the relative normality of life now enjoyed by the people of Northern Ireland might not have been achieved.

It is a testament to Peter Barry’s tenacity and considerable political skill that the historic agreement was successfully negotiated in the face of intense opposition from both sides of the political divide in Northern Ireland and deeply cynical opposition here in the Republic.

For this achievement alone, Peter Barry deserves our gratitude and deep respect. May he now rest in peace after a life’s work so well done. – Yours, etc,

PJ McDERMOTT,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – My most enduring memory of Peter Barry was the sense of calm he exuded, even in the dark days of the Troubles and the difficult negotiations leading to the Anglo-Irish Agreement. He allowed the political attacks to simply wash over him. All in all, he was a great testament to the calming and restorative powers of a nice cup of tea. He will be missed. – Yours, etc,

ANNE BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.