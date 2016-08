Sir, – I was sad to read of the death of former tánaiste Peter Barry. Many years ago, I was with him on a byelection canvass. He was a powerful presence on the doors and got a great reception. His integrity shone through as he engaged with voters, and his empathy, knowledge and dignity were an example I have never forgotten. May this great man rest in peace. – Yours, etc,

GEOFF SCARGILL,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.