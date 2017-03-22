Remembering Martin McGuinness

Sir, – I don’t know what to think of the death of Martin McGuinness. He spent much of his life engaged in an illegal and bloody war and many people say he had blood on his hands. However, in recent years he engaged fully in the peace process. The views of Lord Tebbit, among others, whose wife was left paralysed after the Brighton bombing, are just as valid as those who are singing his praises. He stated the world is a “sweeter and cleaner” place following Martin McGuinness’s death. A divisive figure in life, and now equally divisive in death. – Yours, etc,

TOMMY RODDY,

Salthill,

Galway.

Sir, – I wept with sadness as I heard that Martin McGuinness had died. He and other men and women stood up to defend us, and by their sheer determination the British started talking, and we know and see the consequences today of what he and many others did.

He was a beacon of light and had a way about him that softened any initial hostility to him. He had the qualities of leadership. He will be missed. Let’s build on a shared Ireland. May he rest in peace. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DORAN,

Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Sir, – Based on the evidence of news reports on RTÉ, it would appear that Martin McGuinness gave his life to the service of his country and will be remembered as a great statesman. I am sure there are many who would wish to differ, if their lives had not been cut short by IRA terrorists. – Yours, etc,

NIALL GINTY,

Killester, Dublin 5.

Sir, – I have just heard the news of Martin McGuinness’s death, and despite the emerging and variant views appearing in the media, one aspect of this that resonated with me was the human side of his passing, having suffered with the rare degenerative disease that I also am being treated for, amyloidosis, which attacks all the vital organs of the body. It is incurable but is treated with chemotherapy and other drugs such as thalidomide, which I have to take 21 days each month, in addition to kidney dialysis three days a week in the Ulster Hospital. Last week I sent a card to Martin McGuinness informing him that there were people in Bangor praying for him. I have no idea if the card, addressed to Stormont, would have got to him on time, but I hope it did. Amyloidosis is a difficult disease and there is little public awareness about it. Maybe one last legacy of Martin McGuinness will also be to help shed more light and public attention on this debilitating and serious illness. – Yours, etc,

COLIN NEVIN,

Bangor, Co Down.

Sir, – There was nothing inevitable about the peace process. Those who brought it about, including Martin McGuinness, deserve our respect. May he rest in peace. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.