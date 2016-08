Sir, – When I read about the passing of Louis Stewart, I felt great sadness and a sense of nostalgia for his early gigs in 1970s Dublin (“Legendary jazz man known by all as Louis”, Obituary, August 28th).

At one such gig, when I felt the need to tell him how much I appreciated his music, he looked at me for what seemed to be the longest time before assuring me that I had “excellent taste”. – Yours, etc,

MARY WILKINSON

Boleybeg,

Co Galway.