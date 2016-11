Sir, – Thank you for the wonderful tribute supplement on Leonard Cohen (November 12th).

I found every part of it to be enthralling, in particular the outstanding piece by Brian Boyd, “So long, spirit of love and darkness”, a great tribute to the poet, musician, and troubadour.

What a great pity that the Nobel prize was not awarded to Cohen and Dylan together. – Yours, etc,

IVOR SHORTS,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.