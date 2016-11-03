Remembering Fergus Linehan

Sir, – I shared the running of the Project Arts Centre with my brother, Jim, during the 1970s. It was a time when anything out of the ordinary was regarded as a threat to the established order.

We had one great friend in the media and that was Fergus Linehan. As arts editor of your newspaper he stoutly defended innovation over orthodoxy. He was a voice of sanity during the Gay Sweatshop controversy of 1976 and his informed opinion helped us to keep the doors open.

Fergus was much more than an arts editor, of course. He was a novelist, playwright, lyricist and writer of superb comedy. He will be remembered with fondness and appreciation.

– Yours, etc,

PETER SHERIDAN

Dublin 9.