Remembering Anthony Foley

Sir, – Of all the outpourings of grief and acknowledgement at the passing of Anthony Foley perhaps the most poignant and maybe the least expected was the extraordinary, spontaneous and passionate rendition of The Fields of Athenry from the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Saturday evening.

– Yours, etc,

DEREK Mac HUGH

Bray, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Gerry Thornley’s account of how the world’s rugby family paused to remember Anthony Foley went over the line of sports journalism (Sports, October 24th).

He captured the grief and the passion in a balanced article that contrasted the 80 minutes of playing rugby with a lifetime of living. That’s why I read The Irish Times.

– Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’ROURKE

Lucan,

Dublin.