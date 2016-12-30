Remembering Anthony Cronin

Sir, – In Frank Miller’s fine photographic portrait of Anthony Cronin on page 3 of your edition of December 29th, I was intrigued to see what were the books at his shoulder, arranged for easy consultation. Ulysses? At Swim-Two-Birds? Shakespeare? None of those. It was, unmistakably, a shelf of horse-racing form books. No wonder he got on well with Charles Haughey. – Is mise,

CIAN Ó hEIGEARTAIGH,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – Thank you for your excellent coverage of Anthony Cronin, in particular the tributes by Fintan O’Toole, Eileen Battersby, Colm Tóibín and Michael O’Regan. It was rare indeed to have someone in public life who combined a deeply held commitment to the arts with a hardheaded capacity to get things done. He will be sorely missed. – Yours, etc,

MARY SWEENEY,

Letterkenny, Co Donegal.