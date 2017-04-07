Religious views and changing times

Sir, – Mike Lawlor (April 6th) describes Fr Tony Flannery’s views as a more sensible approach to theology.

Since Christianity is based on two foundational beliefs, that of the Trinity and of the incarnation of the second person of the Trinity, Fr Flannery has simply lost the faith, based on his reported beliefs.

This is a tragedy for him, but it is delusional to think he can contribute to the flourishing of the church.

Mr Lawlor need have no concern about the church’s ability to survive; it will not only survive but will in the fullness of time convert the world. – Yours, etc,

COLM FITZPATRICK,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.