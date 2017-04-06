Religious views and changing times

Sir, – In answer to CD Armstrong’s letter (April 4th), I think that Fr Tony Flannery is merely reflecting the more sensible approach to theology as taught and discussed in many theological colleges across the Christian denominational divide.

If the Christian church is unable to survive because it will not consider all aspects of modern theological thinking, then it will not be because of such people as Fr Flannery, Marcus Borg and Bishop John Spong, but rather from the lack of, to quote Archbishop Martin, “a reality check”. – Yours, etc,

MIKE LAWLOR,

London.

Sir, – In response to Owen Morton (April 3rd) perhaps it may be noted that, while many believing and conscientious Christians have long since vacated the “head of the pin”, some non-believers insist on continuing to occupy it. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK NOLAN,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.