Religious orders and school pitches

Sir, – The recent secretive sale of the children’s sports facilities at Our Lady’s Grove in Goatstown in Dublin by the Sisters of Jesus and Mary might give some a more accurate insight into why people have become increasingly mistrustful of the clergy. The “gradual exclusion of church people from the public space”, alluded to by Bishop Leo O’Reilly (News, June 12th), is probably more due to the actions of the church rather than any perception. Actions, as we all know, speak far louder than words. – Yours, etc,

PAUL and DEIRDRE MURPHY,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.