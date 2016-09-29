Religion, schools and the search for truth

Sir, – Prof Maureen Junker-Kenny argues that religion should be taught in schools because “religions as bearers of possible truth are contributors to the search for truth” (“Why we should teach religion in school”, Rite & Reason, September 27th).

But religions, with rare exceptions, do not present themselves as bearers of “possible” truth – they present themselves as bearers of absolute truth. These absolute truths usually have their roots in what each religion calls its scriptures, ancient writings which each religion understands to be the definitive word of God on every subject. These writing are never edited, never reviewed, never brought into line with new discoveries about the universe and human nature.

Herein lies the danger of religion being taught in schools. Young people are not encouraged to search for the truth individually; they have a “one truth fits all” view spoon-fed to them. Many become psychologically ill from what they hear as it does not correspond to their personal experience of life or the functioning of their own bodies and emotions.

Religions may indeed be bearers of “possible” truth; but they are also bearers of dangerous untruths. It is these untruths from which children must be protected. – Yours, etc,

DECLAN KELLY,

Dingle,

Co Kerry.