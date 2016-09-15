Religion and the curriculum

Sir, – The “baptism barrier” and the virtual monopoly of primary school patronage by religious institutions have rightly received much coverage in the media, but these are only two of the three locks of the “triple lock” that religious institutions have over our primary school system.

The third lock is the “integrated curriculum”. It is often said that Irish primary schools spend up to 2½ hours on “faith formation” each week, but because of the “integrated curriculum”, faith formation can and often does permeate the entire school day, in the guise of “religious education”.

“Religious education” is, in the context of the Irish primary school system, an oxymoron. It is not provided in an objective, critical or pluralistic manner that avoids indoctrination. It crosses the line from objective information and places emphasis on the patron’s religion and therefore crosses the line from education to indoctrination.

The truth is that “religious education” (Irish-style) is itself a form of faith formation that can and often does permeate the entire school day. This doctrinal integrated curriculum renders an opt-out from faith formation virtually impossible. It has been well-documented that the lack of objectivity and neutrality in the teaching of the integrated curriculum has resulted in the involuntary indoctrination of children in Irish publicly funded schools.

Because 96 per cent of primary schools are under the patronage of religious institutions, there is no alternative to the integrated curriculum model across much of the country.

This all leaves children and parents in a system where religiously dominated, publicly funded schools can discriminate against them in their admissions policies on religious grounds and then indoctrinate children against their parents’ wishes when they are admitted.– Yours, etc,

ROB SADLIER,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – It seems that some believe religion is too personal and nebulous a subject to be taught in schools. Other subjective topics, such as art and literature, must no doubt be shown the door.

In the interest of liberty, you may only believe what others decide is believable. – Yours,etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.