Refunding water charges

Sir, – Fianna Fáil now wants to refund citizens who paid their water bills, and their spokesmen assure us that “no one will ever have to pay a water bill, it will be paid for from general taxation”.

To save the taxpayer the millions it will cost to administer the repayments and for the greater public good may I suggest that the money be diverted in one big lump sum to fund surgery for children with scoliosis.

Since ”general taxation” has not found the wherewithal to alleviate their terrible, unending suffering, I am sure many people would support this idea.

If there is any money left over it could go to providing social worker protection for thousands of children deemed to be at risk, or to make up the 50per cent shortfall in staffing of child and adolescent mental health services.

The latest political fix in the dispute over water charges is entirely unsatisfactory.

It means that the €300 million needed each year to repair our ramshackle infrastructure will be diverted from other pressing needs in the areas of health, homelessness or public transport.

When the ESB needs this kind of money it doesn’t have to look to “general taxation”. It can borrow it on the open market to pay for it from customer revenue, just as Irish Water could if politicians did not create the false impression that funding from “general taxation” is a painless solution. – Yours, etc,

EDDIE MOLLOY,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – I note that Minister for Housing Simon Coveney has indicated that the water conservation grant will be deducted from the water charges refund (Sarah Bardon, April 13th).

When it was introduced, the Government was at pains to emphasise that the grant had nothing to do with water charges but was intended to promote the sustainable use of water and enhance water conservation.

The consequence of this proposed action will penalise those who used the grant as it was intended – to conserve water.

In addition, it would seem that those who paid water charges will be penalised and those who did not pay will be allowed retain the €100 grant. What a country! – Yours, etc,

JERRY SKEHAN,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.