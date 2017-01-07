Refugees in Ballaghdereen

Sir, – Putting 80 refugees into Ballaghdereen is the numerical equivalent of putting 8,000 refugees into the greater Dublin area (“Ballaghaderreen to house 80 mostlySyrian refugees”, January 6th). This enforced transfer has apparently been decided without any consultation with the local community on integration or on developing the local infrastructure of health services, schools and shops. The people of Ballaghdereen have previously welcomed a halal factory to their area and their community without any difficulty. However, I fully understand their dismay at the lack of consultation as the new refugee influx may change their local demography forever. It is neither racist nor xenophobic to have serious concerns. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown, Co Meath.

Sir, – The announcement of the arrival to Ballaghadereen of a group of 80 refugees fleeing from the war-torn country of Syria should be greeted with a sense of pride by the local population that their town should be chosen to provide comfort and a place of refuge for these poor traumatised souls who clearly have had to endure much pain and suffering, and who have lost their homes and their livelihoods. We Irish must never forget that our own people were made welcome and flourished in many countries throughout the world when we were in dire need. Sadly too many Irish seem to have very short memories. – Yours, etc,

GEAROID KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.