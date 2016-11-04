Refugee welcome: why focus on the "Jungle"?

Sir, – Your editorial on the Calais “Jungle” (November 2nd) states that “a generous Irish response to this humanitarian problem is required”. Why? The young, and not so young, migrants concerned are currently in France. It is more than capable of accommodating the Calais migrants and their extended families back home.

The Calais problem only arises because the migrants there are demanding to be allowed settle in the UK. While sections of the Irish media and NGO industry are obsessing about Calais, others in greater need are ignored.

In Pakistan for example, Asia Bibi, a Catholic mother of two is spending her sixth year in a windowless dungeon awaiting execution for blasphemy. Her real crime was drinking water from a village well designated for Muslim use. – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN

Bayside, Dublin 13.